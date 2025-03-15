iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,143,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $100.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

