Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of IVDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 14,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.