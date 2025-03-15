Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Iveda Solutions Trading Up 14.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IVDAW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Iveda Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Average Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.