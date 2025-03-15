Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVDAW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

