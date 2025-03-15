J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.9% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock opened at $903.92 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,030.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
