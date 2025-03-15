J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fiserv Price Performance
FI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
