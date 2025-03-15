James Synge Sells 25,000 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,627.92. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

