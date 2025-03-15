James Synge Sells 25,000 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,627.92. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Life360 Stock Performance
Shares of LIF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
