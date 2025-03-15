Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,850. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

