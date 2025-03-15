Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Jet2 Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Jet2 stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.52.
Jet2 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.