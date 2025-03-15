Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Jet2 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Jet2 stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

