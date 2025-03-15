JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Update

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JIADE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JDZG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,578. JIADE has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JIADE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JIADE Company Profile

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

