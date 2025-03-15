Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jiuzi Price Performance

NASDAQ JZXN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 15,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.75% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.