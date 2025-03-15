John E. Davis Sells 15,100 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artivion Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,207.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
