K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 670106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

Separately, TD Securities raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

