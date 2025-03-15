KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 13th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 156,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,044. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

