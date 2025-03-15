Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 146,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,000,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.