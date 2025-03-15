Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $66,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

