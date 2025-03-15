Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after buying an additional 1,956,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,995,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

