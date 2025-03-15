K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 964.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of KPLUF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
