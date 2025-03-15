K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 964.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

