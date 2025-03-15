Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lanvin Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lanvin Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.