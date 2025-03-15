Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Workday by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Workday by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 157,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Workday by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $244.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average is $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

