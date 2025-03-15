Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,164 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

