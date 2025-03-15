Lbp Am Sa Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,673 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intel by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,601,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 735,256 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 680,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,570,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 1,431,693 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.