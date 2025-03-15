Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 291,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,768 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.44 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

