Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

LEMIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,566. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

