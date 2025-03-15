Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
LEMIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,566. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Leading Edge Materials
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leading Edge Materials
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.