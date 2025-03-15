Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 5.0 %

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

