Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million.
Lifetime Brands Stock Up 5.0 %
Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.68.
Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on LCUT
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lifetime Brands
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.