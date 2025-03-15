Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
Logansport Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.31.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter.
Logansport Financial Announces Dividend
Logansport Financial Company Profile
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
