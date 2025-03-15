Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LMRMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

