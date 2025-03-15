M & L Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,623,000. Synopsys accounts for about 5.3% of M & L Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Shares of SNPS opened at $446.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.73 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

