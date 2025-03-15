Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shot up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 100,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Up 42.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

