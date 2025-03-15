Maiden Cove Capital LLC Has $701,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

