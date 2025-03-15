Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.30. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

