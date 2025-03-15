Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Boosted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 605.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.