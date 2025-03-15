Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.26. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.
