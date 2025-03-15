McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$2.90. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 58,024 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth purchased 12,794 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.99. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

