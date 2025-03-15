Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.13 during trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.