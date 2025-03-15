Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.13 during trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
