Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,304,000 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 5,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MBGAF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 12,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,853. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

