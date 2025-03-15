Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,304,000 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 5,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance
MBGAF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 12,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,853. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $83.50.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
