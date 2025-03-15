Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after acquiring an additional 776,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,143,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after purchasing an additional 460,697 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

