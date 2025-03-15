MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Down 45.7% in February

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 135,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
