MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Down 45.7% in February

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 135,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

