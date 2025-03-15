Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $224,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

