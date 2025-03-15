Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 27.3% – Here’s Why

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,187,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,457% from the average daily volume of 76,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Minnova Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

