Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.04 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.36). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 417,586 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.50) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 197.67, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In other news, insider Andrew Zimmermann purchased 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,942.54 ($8,980.13). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 16,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £49,749.48 ($64,350.64). 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

