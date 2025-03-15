Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.04 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.36). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 417,586 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.50) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Stock Up 3.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew Zimmermann purchased 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,942.54 ($8,980.13). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 16,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £49,749.48 ($64,350.64). 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.