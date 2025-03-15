Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

