Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.61 and traded as high as $92.98. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 10,818 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NATH

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $378.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.