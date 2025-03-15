Natixis Advisors LLC Has $118.54 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $118,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after buying an additional 560,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,141,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

