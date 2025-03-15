Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,754,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $261,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

