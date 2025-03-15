Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $110,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

