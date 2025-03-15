Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $918.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $951.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

