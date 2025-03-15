NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CEO Mark Manheimer Purchases 6,384 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Manheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of NETSTREIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.87 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -525.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTST

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,668 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $12,633,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 886,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 879,168 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.