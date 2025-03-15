Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NBH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 67,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,126. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
