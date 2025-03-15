Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NBH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 67,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,126. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.