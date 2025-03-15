Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

