NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 13,180 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,684.70. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeueHealth alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $11,324.24.

On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40.

On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEUE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.